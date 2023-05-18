Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Skydeck Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skydeck Acquisition
Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skydeck Acquisition (SKYA)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.