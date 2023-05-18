Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 3.2 %

Smart Powerr stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,814. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

