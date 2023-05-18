SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
See Also
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.