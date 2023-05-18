Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 374,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 134,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

