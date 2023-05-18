Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Shares Down 20%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 100,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 55,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solarvest BioEnergy Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

(Get Rating)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. It provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; clean energy production system enables for continuous hydrogen production; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.