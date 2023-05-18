Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after buying an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

