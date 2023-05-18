Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.44). 1,571,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 931% from the average session volume of 152,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.38).
Sourcebio International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.40.
About Sourcebio International
Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.
