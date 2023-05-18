Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

