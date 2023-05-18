SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $121.25. 35,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,226. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.