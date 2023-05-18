Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) General Counsel Buys $13,749.75 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Mcelligott bought 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $13,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,989 shares in the company, valued at $674,667.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several research firms recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $10,541,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 67,063 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $3,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

