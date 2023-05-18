Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STZHF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

