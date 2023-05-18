Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.16. 1,472,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,427,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Stem Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

