SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £149.11 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($186.78).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($76,468.87).

SThree Price Performance

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 403 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. SThree plc has a 1-year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 492 ($6.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £541.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SThree Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.