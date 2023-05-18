Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,755. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

