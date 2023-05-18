Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 185,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 67,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

