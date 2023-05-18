Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,823 shares of company stock worth $143,248. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

