StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.96. 1,328,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $9,252,000. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

