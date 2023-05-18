StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGBN. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

EGBN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $565.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

