StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

