StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

NYSE:RY opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,458.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,006,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

