StockNews.com Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 206,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,672. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

