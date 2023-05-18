StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

