StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
