StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

