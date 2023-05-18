StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

