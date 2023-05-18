StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 351,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chembio Diagnostics
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 70,200 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,989,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Articles
