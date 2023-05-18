StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Etsy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

