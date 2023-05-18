StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

FELE stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

