StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

GLPI stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

