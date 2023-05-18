StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -9 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
