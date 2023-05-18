StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.