StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.71 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

