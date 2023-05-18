StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
