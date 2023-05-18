StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.