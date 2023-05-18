StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ORI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of ORI opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
