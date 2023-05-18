StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
