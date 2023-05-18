StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $223.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.94. ResMed has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

