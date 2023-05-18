StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.