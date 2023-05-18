StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.