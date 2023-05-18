StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
KDP opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $41.31.
