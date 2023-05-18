StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

