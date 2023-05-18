StockNews.com Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to “Strong-Buy”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Pampa Energía Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 50,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
Read More
