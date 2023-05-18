StockNews.com Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. Analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 349,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Articles

