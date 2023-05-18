StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.90. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,399,225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

StoneCo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

