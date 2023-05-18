Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stride were worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

