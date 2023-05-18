Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $10.57. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 7,770 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

