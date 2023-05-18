Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.25.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.