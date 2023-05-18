Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $8,391,773,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 2.2 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

