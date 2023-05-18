Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.18. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,330. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $290.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.