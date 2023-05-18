Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,022,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 20,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,211. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

