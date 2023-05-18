Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 469,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,463,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Insider Activity

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 196,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984 over the last 90 days. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

