Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.95. 349,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 514,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $984,841. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

