Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,163 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,892,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $377.08 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $392.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.