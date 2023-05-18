Synthetix (SNX) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00008813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $622.21 million and approximately $80.50 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,625,021 coins and its circulating supply is 259,290,673 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

