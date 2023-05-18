Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 5.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,365,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,247,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $867.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

